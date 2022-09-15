Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time.

Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent. You can read the District’s full message below:

Dear Cedar Rapids Community,

Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD)shares with you that Superintendent Noreen Bush will begin a Family and MedicalLeave Act (FMLA) beginning Monday, September 19, 2022. She will continue her title as superintendent throughout her medical leave.

Superintendent Bush has been on a 2.5-year cancer journey while steadfastly serving as CRCSD superintendent. The current part of her journey has led her to take a medical leave at this time.

”Noreen established a theme of ‘love and care’ for our district to begin this school year,” says Board President DavidTominsky. “And we, as a school district and broader community, fully support her with all our love and care as she takes this important time to focus on her cancer journey.”

Sincerely,

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.