Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while...
Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.(Blue Bell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital
Johnson County is testing new transportation option to help get people to work.
Johnson County testing new transportation option to help get people to work
FILE - A Patagonia store in Pittsburgh is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts