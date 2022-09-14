Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Linn County attorney's office working to get accused Taboo Nightclub shooter back to Iowa to...
Linn County attorney's office working to get accused Taboo Nightclub shooter back to Iowa to face charges(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge back in April has pled not guilty.

Dimione Walker was booked into the Linn County Jail on September 2nd, nearly four months after the deadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge where three people died and nine others were injured.

Walker was originally arrested on April 18th near Chicago in connection to the Taboo nightclub shooting. Since then, he was being held in Illinois on a separate charge of parole violation for possession of a weapon. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said his office had to obtain a governor’s warrant to bring Walker back to Iowa.

Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine. He’s facing several other charges, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm. He has also demanded his right to a speedy trial.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including two charges of second-degree murder for the deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
17-year-old Pieper Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks in 2020.
Judge defers prison for Iowa teen who killed alleged rapist

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Leon Laroy Stewart
Suspect charged with murder after Ottumwa victim dies from assault
Preventative care, including increased access to cancer screenings, is part of the new phase of...
Iowa oncologist explains "The Cancer Moonshot"
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warns residents of t-shirt sales scam