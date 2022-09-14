Show You Care
Suspect charged with murder after Ottumwa victim dies from assault

Leon Laroy Stewart
Leon Laroy Stewart(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 11th, at approximately 1:43 pm, Ottumwa Police responded to the 1000 block of E. Main regarding an assault that had taken place in the parking lot.

Responders arrived to find the victim severely injured and unconscious. Reports stated that a male assaulted him and left the scene. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Grant Cochran. At 2:27 pm, police located and arrested 39-year-old Leon Stewart and charged him with Willful Injury.

Then, on September 14th, Cochran died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the assault.

As a result, Stewart was additionally charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

