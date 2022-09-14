Public hearing set for proposed sale of Dubuque elementary school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set for Wednesday for the proposed sale of a former elementary school in Dubuque.

Fulton Elementary closed at the end of the last school year in an effort to reduce costs.

Earlier this month, the school board for the Dubuque Community School District voted unanimously to proceed with the sale to the Dubuque Dream Center.

The center plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.

Wednesday’s hearing is set for 4:30 p.m.

