New mammogram technology may help detect and prevent breast cancer

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - New technology available in eastern Iowa may help more women get life-saving mammograms for free.

MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo says this new mammogram technology is letting doctors find signs of breast cancer that may otherwise go undetected. Breast Services Supervisor, Kelly Flaucher, is eager to show patients the newest technology in mammogram screenings and one of its biggest benefits -an increase in physical comfort that it brings to patients.

”It’s also very rounded on the corners so there’s no sharp edges,” Flaucher said.

It also improves Radiologist and Breast Imaging Director, Dr. Rachel Preisser’s ability to find smaller, or harder to find signs of cancer.

”To see these tiny, subtle findings that could mean the difference between catching breast cancer super early and when it’s most treatable versus missing that and having it stay in the breast tissue for a year,” said Dr. Preisser

There are three events coming up at MercyOne locations that hope to give women who may not be able to afford yearly mammograms access to free screenings. The medical center says it’s important to schedule your appointment as soon as possible.

Free Mammo Nights will take place at the following MercyOne locations:

  • MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, September 21, 2:45-7:30 p.m.
  • MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, September 29, 3-8 p.m.
  • MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 4, 1-7 p.m.

Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment.

