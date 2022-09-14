Show You Care
Mostly sunny and hazy today

Plan on another warm one with some hazy sky as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa. A subtle smoky haze should keep the colorful sunrises and sunsets going for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 80s here today with some upper 70s over far northeast Iowa. Tomorrow and Friday are similar with strengthening south winds and highs well into the 80s. This weekend, look for a chance of storms as a slow-moving system advances east toward the area. At this point, activity looks fairly scattered, though some areas could pick up some decent rainfall given the summertime airmass in place.

