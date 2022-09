CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The middle of September continues with some very quiet weather. A stronger southerly breeze blows into the state. Highs jump into the middle to upper 80s next week. One rain chance remains as a frontal system moves northeast. Expect scattered activity, especially later Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary as this system pushes through. Have a great night!

