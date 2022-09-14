Manchester city council approves resolution opposing carbon capture pipeline

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Manchester opposes a proposed carbon capture pipeline that would cut through Delaware County.

KMCH reports the city council approved a resolution opposing the Heartland Greenway co2 pipeline project on Monday night.

Navigator, the Texas-based company proposing the pipeline, said it wants to build a 1,300 mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through Iowa and four other states.

In Delaware County, the pipeline would connect to the Dyersville ethanol plant.

It would go through farmland, including an area just north of Manchester.

People concerned about the pipeline project are hosting an informational meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at “The Gathering Place” in Manchester, on North 2nd Street.

