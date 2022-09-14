Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Manchester city council approves resolution opposing carbon capture pipeline

The city of Manchester is opposed to a carbon capture pipeline proposed for Delaware County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Manchester opposes a proposed carbon capture pipeline that would cut through Delaware County.

KMCH reports the city council approved a resolution opposing the Heartland Greenway co2 pipeline project on Monday night.

Navigator, the Texas-based company proposing the pipeline, said it wants to build a 1,300 mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through Iowa and four other states.

In Delaware County, the pipeline would connect to the Dyersville ethanol plant.

It would go through farmland, including an area just north of Manchester.

People concerned about the pipeline project are hosting an informational meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at “The Gathering Place” in Manchester, on North 2nd Street.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
17-year-old Pieper Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks in 2020.
Judge defers prison for Iowa teen who killed alleged rapist
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
The city of Manchester is opposed to a carbon capture pipeline proposed for Delaware County.
Manchester city council approves resolution opposing carbon capture pipeline
A staff member at Northeastern University in Boston is recovering after the package he was...
Boston university staff member injured when package explodes