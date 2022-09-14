Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids.

Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Police said Devore’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle reportedly left the road and hit a tree, killing Devore. He was the only person in the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

