Kernels face must-win Game 2 Thursday in Cedar Rapids

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s win or go home for the Cedar Rapids Kernels who are set to welcome South Bend for game two of the Midwest League Western Division Playoff Championship on Thursday.

The Kernels find themselves down 0-1 in this best-of-three series after falling 2-1 in game one against the Cubs. The Kernels lone run in the game, came in the first inning on a home run from Pat Winkel. They ended up giving up two runs in the eighth to give up the lead.

It always stings a bit for a team to hold onto the lead for that long in a game, but not come out on top. In Wednesday’s optional workout, you could tell Cedar Rapids is ready to even up the series at home.

“We had chances there in the middle of the inning to score some runs, but just couldn’t get a big hit with runners in scoring position,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman. “Then, they got a couple bloop hits there in the eighth inning and we kind of threw a ball away, which led to two runs. So come back tomorrow, see if we can get a big hit with runners on base, and try and score some more runs.”

“The whole time we felt good. We had a bunch of energy in the dugout going and in the bullpen and I think coming back here for two more games to go to the championship series, is big for us,” said Kernels pitcher Bradley Hanner. “Getting the momentum back on our side, coming back here, I think that’s going to be big for us,” he added.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is set for 6:35 P.M. A win for the Kernels, would force a winner-take-all game Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

