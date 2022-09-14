Show You Care
‘It’s so nice’ - Kirkwood Community College cuts ribbon on new student center

By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College’s newly opened “Student Center” could help the college attract new students and keep the ones they’ve got.

The college cut the ribbon this afternoon for this new 34-million dollar Center inside a renovated “Iowa Hall” on the Cedar Rapids campus. The student center has a cafe, an art gallery, meeting spaces, a coffee shop and more.

Kirkwood’s president said this new space is inviting for students on campus.

”It allows them to take advantage of student programs, student activities. It helps them find unique spaces to them in particular, but it also encourages them to interact with other kinds of students. It provides that support we hope that they need to be successful,” said Dr. Lori Sundberg, Kirkwood Community College President.

Kaylin Wise is a second-year Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene student. She says the new center is a great place for students to be able to gather and feel safe.

”It’s so nice. It’s just super convenient. Food’s downstairs, second floor there’s rooms such as multicultural, pride lounge, global learning, veterans lounge. There’s so many different rooms. All those different types of resources that are super convenient for students that are in this area to just stop by. It’s in the middle of everything, so it really helps,” said Wise.

Voters approved a $60 million bond issue for Kirkwood in 2017. More than half of that was spent on this “Student Center”... the rest was used for other school improvements.

