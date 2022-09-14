Show You Care
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A GoFundMe has raised more than $150,000 for the Iowa teen who admitted to killing her alleged rapist.

The money raised is more than enough to cover the restitution the teen was ordered to pay the family of the man she killed.

Pieper Lewis, 17, pleaded guilty to killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.

Lewis told the court she was 15 when she said she ran away from home three times to get away from an abusive home. She said a man brought her into her home if she would have sex with other people. That’s where she was introduced to Brooks. She said Brooks gave her drugs and alcohol and raped her.

Lewis was sentenced to five years probation and a deferred judgment on Tuesday.

However, Lewis was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the man she killed.

On the GoFundMe page, the organizer said the money raised will pay off Lewis’ restitution, along with restitution to be paid to the state, and help Lewis pay for college or start her own business. The organizer added that any additional funds will help Lewis explore ways to help other victims of sex crimes.

