Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirk Ferentz says the offense has to improve in order to give a fair assessment for any quarterback.

“That’s the challenge right now is to piece things together where whoever’s back there can have a better chance to perform in a way that we think and believe both of them are capable of.”

Offensive players say there has* been improvement, but there’s still a long way to go.

“All I know is that we improved from week 1 to week 2 we just need to execute more consistently,” said Spencer Petras.

“We’ve been hurting ourselves these last couple weeks,” said sophomore running back Gavin Williams. “If we get out of our own way and not try to do too much and trust the people around us then we’ll be successful.”

Petras said it’s not going to all come at once.

“There’s a process to it all. You always have to have trust in the process and respect for the process,” Petras said. “We’re gonna look a lot better in week 12 than week one. We’re gonna look better in week three than in week two, it’s just you have to continue to improve.”

Big Ten play is less than two weeks away, so that improvement needs to come fast.

“Win or lose you better learn from what you didn’t do well.” Ferentz said.

