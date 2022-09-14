Show You Care
Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable.

Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.

“Being able to have a space where he can go to and be a child and have a space that is his and he can heal and just have for himself. That’s the biggest thing. And that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

This project took around two days to complete with more than 30 volunteers overall. The room was fully funded by the program and came at no cost to the family.

Leaders with the program say it’s a small way to help a family who’s been through so much already.

”During this time the family is just going through so much with their child having cancer. Going through treatment. It’s just really nice to create that special magical space that they can come home to when they’re not at the hospital.“

