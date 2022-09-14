Crash causes southbound lanes over Edgewood Road bridge to close

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that a crash has caused the southbound lanes of Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River to close.

Police say the northbound lanes are still open.

The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Those trying to go south on Edgewood road over the Cedar River tonight should find another route.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.