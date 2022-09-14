Show You Care
Crash causes southbound lanes over Edgewood Road bridge to close

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that a crash has caused the southbound lanes of Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River to close.

Police say the northbound lanes are still open.

The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Those trying to go south on Edgewood road over the Cedar River tonight should find another route.

