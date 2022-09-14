Construction on busy downtown Waterloo bridges to begin next week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction will begin on three busy bridges in downtown Waterloo starting next week.

The 4th Street bridge has been closed for a couple of weeks and will reopen on Friday, but it will close again next Monday.

It’s unclear how long it will stay closed, but the city said it won’t be long term.

The pedestrian bridge on 4th Street has been closed since June for work to install lighting towers.

Work on the 11th Street bridge will also start next week. Crews will eventually replace the bridge. It is set to reopen in about a year.

The work is in conjunction with the replacement of the Park Avenue bridge. It is set to reopen in about a year.

The east side of the road is closed at the north end of the bridge.

