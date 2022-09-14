Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Polk County judge handed down a deferred judgment Tuesday to a homeless teen who admitted to killing her rapist.

Pieper Lewis told the court she was 15 when she said she ran away from home three times to get away from an abusive home. She said a man brought her into her home if she would have sex with other people. That’s where she was introduced to 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. She said Brooks gave her drugs and alcohol and raped her.

Chains Interrupted CEO Teresa Davidson watched on Tuesday as Lewis, now 17, spoke in court.

“Pieper Lewis just personifies a lot of the people that are victimized by human trafficking,” said Davidson.

The judge deferred the motion, but Pieper still must serve 5-years of probation at a women’s rehab facility in Des Moines and pay restitution to Brooks family. Davidson was happy with the outcome but said the narrative needs to change.

“Pieper Lewis was arrested, prosecuted, and detained for over two years while her trafficker was free,” she said. “She said multiple people were buying her during that time, and they’re all free to this day. What kind of message does that send to people that have been exploited and abused and trafficked.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.