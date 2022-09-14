Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Polk County judge handed down a deferred judgment Tuesday to a homeless teen who admitted to killing her rapist.

Pieper Lewis told the court she was 15 when she said she ran away from home three times to get away from an abusive home. She said a man brought her into her home if she would have sex with other people. That’s where she was introduced to 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. She said Brooks gave her drugs and alcohol and raped her.

Chains Interrupted CEO Teresa Davidson watched on Tuesday as Lewis, now 17, spoke in court.

“Pieper Lewis just personifies a lot of the people that are victimized by human trafficking,” said Davidson.

The judge deferred the motion, but Pieper still must serve 5-years of probation at a women’s rehab facility in Des Moines and pay restitution to Brooks family. Davidson was happy with the outcome but said the narrative needs to change.

“Pieper Lewis was arrested, prosecuted, and detained for over two years while her trafficker was free,” she said. “She said multiple people were buying her during that time, and they’re all free to this day. What kind of message does that send to people that have been exploited and abused and trafficked.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
17-year-old Pieper Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks in 2020.
Judge defers prison for Iowa teen who killed alleged rapist
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Tuesday, Iowa awarded grants to businesses and schools to “jumpstart new child care...
Iowa businesses, schools receive grants to expand child care
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, September 13th, 2022
Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”
Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked