Cedar Rapids K9 Officer to receive donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids K9 Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a charitable donation.

Canine Officer Lara’s vest is donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

To date, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states. The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement canine officers throughout the United States.

