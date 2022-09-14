Cedar Rapids Fire Department warns residents of t-shirt sales scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department are warning residents of a scam involving fire department t-shirts.

In a Facebook post, staff said a person or group is using Cedar Rapids Fire Department t-shirts sales to scam people.

The department is not currently selling t-shirts, nor is it calling for donations of any sort.

Anyone who receives a message from a group selling Cedar Rapids Fire Department t-shirts should simply delete the message. Staff recommends not even trying to use the “unsubscribe” feature.

