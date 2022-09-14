Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warns residents of t-shirt sales scam

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department are warning residents of a scam involving fire department t-shirts.

In a Facebook post, staff said a person or group is using Cedar Rapids Fire Department t-shirts sales to scam people.

The department is not currently selling t-shirts, nor is it calling for donations of any sort.

Anyone who receives a message from a group selling Cedar Rapids Fire Department t-shirts should simply delete the message. Staff recommends not even trying to use the “unsubscribe” feature.

