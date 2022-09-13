Seasonal September Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The remainder of the week looks quiet. As we move through the middle of September sunshine abounds. Look for a very comfortable Wednesday with lows near 50 and highs near 80. A stronger push of southerly air develops for the end of the week and our temperatures respond. Highs stay in the middle 80s through the weekend. Rain chances are not seen until later Saturday and Sunday. Have a great night!

