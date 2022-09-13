Show You Care
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport

Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; second-degree kidnapping, a Class B felony; and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck.

Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; second-degree kidnapping, a Class B felony; and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 23, Scott County court records show.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Davenport police were informed of a home invasion that occurred at a home in the 1500 block of Bridge Avenue.

A man who lives at the home reported that he was inside his bedroom when Strang and another person forced their way into his locked bedroom and attacked him while he was lying in bed. He said Strang, who he identified by name, was armed with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the head, back and leg.

The other person, who was unarmed, struck the man during the incident.

The man told Strang there was money somewhere else inside the home and that he would show him where. This provided him with an opportunity to run out of the house. He attempted to treat his wounds himself but eventually was transported to Genesis West Medical Center.

Strang and the other person also grabbed a woman in the home by the hair and forced her into a pickup truck and refused to let her out. Strang and the other person refused to let her go until hours later when they tasked her with getting the man who had been stabbed out of the home.

While she was in the truck, Strang told her he had a “.45″ in the truck, according to the affidavits.

No other arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning, police said.

