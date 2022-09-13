Show You Care
Petras says ‘it’s business as usual’ after slow start for Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras said, “it’s business as usual” as the team prepares for Saturday’s game against Nevada.

It comes after a slow start for a Hawkeyes’ offense that ranks last in FBS in yards per game and points per game.

That slow start had some wondering if the team may be looking for a new starting quarterback.

Over the weekend, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said he plans to reassess everything this week.

“When you play quarterback, you sign up for it all,” Petras said Tuesday. “You don’t get to just sign up for scoring 50 points and throwing five touchdowns. If I could, I would, but you don’t get to do that. This is the game I love. This is the position I love. This is the team I love. And unfortunately there’s gonna be hard games, but none of that means anything for this week. We are completely moving on. I am completely moving on, and looking forward to playing our best football this Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have scored just 14 points so far in two games, including a three point loss to Iowa State last week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Ferentz will "reassess" his starting quarterback
McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa
“I’m not really interested in talking much about Saturday. Our focus is on Iowa State.”
