Matt Campbell says his offense was “masterful” in 99-yard drive in Iowa City

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell had a chance to review the Cy-Hawk game film, and he came away impressed with his offense.

“It starts with great execution. A lot of credit goes to our kids the offensive line,” Campbell said. “Our staff has traditionally done a great job of putting our kids in a position to be successful.”

The jewel was ISU’s 99-yard drive, ending with a touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson.

“I thought really a masterful Saturday by the group,” Campbell said. “I thought the game plan was outstanding in that 99-yard drive.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.