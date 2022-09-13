Show You Care
Matt Campbell says his offense was “masterful” in 99-yard drive in Iowa City

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell had a chance to review the Cy-Hawk game film, and he came away impressed with his offense.

“It starts with great execution. A lot of credit goes to our kids the offensive line,” Campbell said. “Our staff has traditionally done a great job of putting our kids in a position to be successful.”

The jewel was ISU’s 99-yard drive, ending with a touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson.

“I thought really a masterful Saturday by the group,” Campbell said. “I thought the game plan was outstanding in that 99-yard drive.”

“Just one play at a time.” Iowa State’s 99-yard drive is the difference in Cy-Hawk victory
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Iowa State defense stepped up with game-changers
