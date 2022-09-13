Man arrested in Waterloo after alleged domestic assault

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Waterloo is now facing charges after law enforcement said he was accused of domestic assault and being in possession of a shotgun despite being a felon.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the assault in the 400 block of East 2nd Street in Waterloo just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim said there were dependent adults inside the home and that the suspect had access to a shotgun.

Law enforcement officers were able to remove the dependent adults from the home and detained the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old George Albert Hudson Jr.

He has been charged with Domestic Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

