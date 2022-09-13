Judge defers prison for Iowa teen who killed alleged rapist

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who trafficked and raped her received a deferred judgment of five years probation.

17-year-old Pieper Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.

A judge was supposed to sentence her last week but delayed it after the teen’s lawyers brought forward several witnesses. They testified she is not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Lewis says she became a victim of human trafficking after getting kicked out of her home. She says Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

She originally faced up to ten years for each charge.

