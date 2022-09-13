Hillcrest Academy to add middle school in 2023

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hillcrest Academy, formerly Iowa Mennonite School, is expanding to open a middle school next year.

The academy made the announcement in a post on its website last week, saying it will offer a 6th grade class starting fall 2023.

“This historic decision came after a process of exploration beginning in December 2020,” the academy wrote on its website. “Since then, the community expressed great interest and support of this option and the Board’s approval of this program is in response to this need.”

