Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Gov. Reynolds awards $26.6 million in grants to 23 projects

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and help Iowans find child care options through their employer.

The Child Care Business Incentive Grant was established so that businesses could build on-site care centers or partner with child care providers.

“Iowa businesses know that access to quality child care is a major factor in employees’ ability to work,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These awards will support and incentivize employer investment in child care resources on-site or through community partnerships and strengthen our efforts to provide high-quality child care throughout the state of Iowa.”

The grant will award 19 projects with $25.9 million to address infrastructure projects, while 4 projects will receive $603,433 to support agreements between businesses and local centers that create new child care slots.

“Not only do today’s awards help employers create or expand child care for existing workers, but they also enhance their ability to be successful in attracting and retaining new employees,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our focus moving forward must remain on addressing these specific types of barriers to provide options for families and create an environment where the local workforce can thrive.”

Applications are now being accepted at IowaGrants.gov. Applications are due by 11:59 a.m. on October 17, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids schools discontinuing seclusion rooms following review from Dept. of Justice
Eastern Iowa Airport holds job fair
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free

Latest News

City View Community High School
Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school
Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Hillcrest Academy to add middle school in 2023
Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport