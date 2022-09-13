Gov. Reynolds awards $26.6 million in grants to 23 projects

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and help Iowans find child care options through their employer.

The Child Care Business Incentive Grant was established so that businesses could build on-site care centers or partner with child care providers.

“Iowa businesses know that access to quality child care is a major factor in employees’ ability to work,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These awards will support and incentivize employer investment in child care resources on-site or through community partnerships and strengthen our efforts to provide high-quality child care throughout the state of Iowa.”

The grant will award 19 projects with $25.9 million to address infrastructure projects, while 4 projects will receive $603,433 to support agreements between businesses and local centers that create new child care slots.

“Not only do today’s awards help employers create or expand child care for existing workers, but they also enhance their ability to be successful in attracting and retaining new employees,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our focus moving forward must remain on addressing these specific types of barriers to provide options for families and create an environment where the local workforce can thrive.”

Applications are now being accepted at IowaGrants.gov. Applications are due by 11:59 a.m. on October 17, 2022.

