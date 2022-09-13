Dubuque school board votes to sell soccer complex to private company

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District School Board voted 5-2 Monday night to sell its soccer complex to the Arizona-based company, Court One.

Court One and the former managing organization of the complex, nonprofit Dubuque Soccer Alliance (DSA), are no longer competing to buy the property. Instead, they are partnering to run it.

Mark Dyer with Court One provided some specifics:

The DSA will continue to run all of the outdoor portion of the complex and will be the gatekeeper for outdoor scheduling. They will also have favored nations access to the indoor soccer fields when they are eventually built. The DSA will also have two seats on our advisory board group of 12. It’s fair to say that all of the leadership we have dealt with at the DSA are very excited about our relationship.

Both the Dubuque Soccer Alliance and Court One submitted sealed bid to buy the property when the district put it up for sale. Court One’s bid was about a quarter of a million dollars more.

More than thirty people spoke at Monday night’s meeting, many against the sale to Court One. They emphasized the grassroots creation of the complex and the importance of keeping management local. The complex was described as “uniquely welcoming” for families who had just moved to town. One man shared how he has a “special relationship” to the complex, in part because of how the Dubuque soccer community supported him after the death of his son.

However, there was also support for Court One. One woman who spoke during public comment said, “I wish Dubuque had a place like Court One when I was young.”

One fear many residents expressed Monday night was that playing soccer at the complex would be more expensive once Court One bought it. Dyer said that was not the case. He said the Alliance would continue to lease the complex for a dollar, just from Court One rather than the school district. He also said the district would continue to have free access to the complex.

Others worried that Court One’s proposed changes would mean fewer fields. The company’s rebuttal was that, with the addition of indoor fields, there would be more playable hours in the year.

For many at Monday night’s meeting, though, the sale was disappointing, or as another resident said, a loss of “thirty years of history.”

