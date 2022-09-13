Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Daycare worker arrested after baby hospitalized with brain bleed, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker, has been charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to a hospital. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, India Jones and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Kentucky has been arrested after authorities say a baby was rushed to the hospital.

WKYT reports Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker in Madison County, is charged with child abuse after a 5-month-old baby was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

According to an arrest report, the baby was initially taken to the hospital after becoming unresponsive due to a possible seizure.

Police said they investigated those who were taking care of the child that day.

According to authorities, Smith first lied about what happened but eventually admitted to dropping the baby.

Smith reportedly told police that she didn’t get help or tell anyone about what happened because she didn’t want to disappoint her co-workers.

Kentucky authorities said the baby was found to be unresponsive for three minutes during the incident.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 9. She is facing a charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids schools discontinuing seclusion rooms following review from Dept. of Justice
Eastern Iowa Airport holds job fair
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free

Latest News

Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces
Cancer Moonshot
Pres. Biden renewing 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative
Pieper Lewis
Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist
Youth Peace Project
'Youth Peace Project' expanding at Cedar Rapids Schools