Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school

City View Community High School
City View Community High School
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will open a new magnet school that “focuses on preparing students for their futures by engaging them in authentic work with and in our community.”

According to the District, the new school is called City View Community High School and will tailor experiences to the student’s interests so they are prepared to pursue a college degree or want to immediately enter the workforce. The school was originally slated to open fall 2022 but was pushed back until 2023.

Magnet schools generally focus on a theme and/or different approach to learning. This magnet’s theme will be “community” and its approach is hands-on and highly personalized.

The District is still in the process of securing a location for the school, but say it will reside in the downtown area. They will only be accepting 9th and 10th graders at first. In 2024, they will add juniors, and in 2025 seniors.

According to the District, the school may be right for your family if your son/daughter:

  • Is an athlete or performer who needs more flexibility in their schedule or has other outside-of-school commitments where flexibility is needed
  • Is frequently bored and/or frustrated with school
  • Has lost interest in learning or doing well in school
  • Is disengaged, lost, or just doesn’t feel a sense of belonging at school
  • Has a clear sense of what they want to do and where they want to go post-high school
  • Learns best in hands-on situations and/or likes to create and make new things
  • Wants a smaller learning environment

There will be informational meetings that will share what students can expect at this new school and what a general week would look like for them. The meetings will be held at:

  • Thursday, September 22: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
    • McKinley Middle School’s Auditorium 620 10th St. SE
  • Monday, September 26: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
    • Cedar Rapids Public Library 450 Fifth Avenue SE

Information can also be found on the district’s website here.

