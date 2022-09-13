Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and trying to kill another man.

Police say Phillip Horak reportedly unlawfully entered a residence in the 900 block of 16th Ave SW and demanded to know where a male subject was. He then threw a large object at the victim who was asleep. Horak immediately jumped on the victim and violently attempted him with a knife and fists.

The victim sustained several injuries and lacerations to the wrists, face, and back of the head.

Horak was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Burglary in the First Degree - Bodily Injury, Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury, Going Armed with Intent, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.