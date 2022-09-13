Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.(WBRC)
By Charles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White and Vicky White developed a relationship while Casey White was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center during the summer of 2021. Casey White was held in Lauderdale County at the request of his attorney for better access.

Casey White was later moved back to Donaldson Correctional Facility, where he shared phone calls with Vicky White nearly four times per day. Between August 2021 and February 2022, WAFF reports that Sheriff Singleton says Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.

Casey White was moved back to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Feb. 25, 2022.

With the help of Vicky White, investigators say Casey White escaped from the detention center on April 29. That escape sparked a national manhunt for 11 days until they were caught on May 9 in Evansville, Indiana.

During a police pursuit, Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She died the night of May 9.

Casey White was transported to Alabama to await trial. He is charged with capital murder in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He has also since been charged with murder in Vicky White’s death.

Sheriff Singleton said he doesn’t know what the two talked about on the phone or for how long the calls would last.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids schools discontinuing seclusion rooms following review from Dept. of Justice
Eastern Iowa Airport holds job fair
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free

Latest News

Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces
Kentucky authorities say Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker, has been charged with child abuse...
Daycare worker arrested after baby hospitalized with brain bleed, authorities say
Cancer Moonshot
Pres. Biden renewing 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative
Pieper Lewis
Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist
Youth Peace Project
'Youth Peace Project' expanding at Cedar Rapids Schools