Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Bettendorf woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s”Wild Card” scratch game.
A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s”Wild Card” scratch game.(KWQC/Iowa Lottery)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s“Wild Card” scratch game.

Marchelle Kosgard won the fourth top prize of the game, according to a media relase. She purchased her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State St. in Bettendorf,

According to Iowa Lottery, she claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Wild Card is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.40. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Eastern Iowa Airport holds job fair
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids schools discontinuing seclusion rooms following review from Dept. of Justice
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Hillcrest Academy to add middle school in 2023
The consumer price index numbers released Tuesday showed a decline from historically high...
Latest data shows decline from historically high inflation
For the second-straight month, U.S. inflation eased-up.
US inflation slows for second month