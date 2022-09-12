Show You Care
YOUR VOICE YOUR VOTE: September 13th Special election

Voters in 16 counties in our area of eastern Iowa can head to the polls today for various votes.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For more information on the various elections,, check out the links below.

Election results should also be posted on the Secretary of State’s website as they come in here.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

  • ANAMOSA - Yes
    • Voters in Anamosa passed a $15.7 million dollar bond with nearly 70% voting yes. The money will go toward a new high school gym as well as a walking track, locker rooms, and a new parking lot.
  • EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Yes
    • A more than $12.5 million dollar bond passed in the Edgewood - Colesburg Community School District. It will go toward improving the elementary school building and its HVAC system. It would also go towards additions to the Junior and Senior High School Facility including a new gym.
  • HARPERS FERRY - Yes
    • A public measure to authorize a 7% Hotel-Motel Tax effective January 1, 2023 passed with 87.88% (58 votes) saying YES compared to 12.12% (8 votes) saying NO.
  • HUDSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Yes
    • Voters in the Hudson Community School District passed a more than 11-million dollar bond. The measure needed 60% approval - and just over 60% of people voted yes. The money will go toward renovating parts of the high school, security improvements, and updated H-VAC systems.
  • INDEPENDENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT - No
    • Of the 417 total voters, 52.04% (217) selected no to renewing the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL).The authorization for the School District to levy this tax must be renewed by public vote every 10 years. The current authorization expires in June 2023.
  • WATERLOO - Yes
    • Voters in Waterloo overwhelmingly supported today’s vote to have the city come up with its own broadband service. This public utility vote needed 60% of voters to say “yes” and 84% did so. This will allow Waterloo to take a loan for $20 million dollars to establish a municipal broadband communications system.

