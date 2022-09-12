Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport held their most recent job fair in an airport hangar. Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications says she loves working at the airport, “I think it is the greatest place to work in the region, myself.”

Several companies at the airport are hiring. TSA agents, concessions, ramp staff and even rental car companies are looking to fill several positions.

“Our rental sales position that is an hourly wage plus commission. We offer car rental discounts and a great benefits package. Most agents really enjoy the sales component of it because the commission is unlimited,” said Brenton Riley, Counter Manager, Avis/Budget Car Rental.

The airport itself is hiring, one of the positions is for an H-VAC person, “We contract for that service now but we would like to replace with a full-time person. It is very specialized and we have incentivized that with a $5,000 signing bonus,” continues Hinman

While experience is always preferred, the right attitude can also go a long way.

“We prefer that you are eager to learn and that you want to work with customers. If you have the will we will teach you the skill, adds Riley.

Hinman also says, “For example, if a repair worker has the right attitude we can train, we have a lot of experienced people on staff, we will work with people and train.”

At the airport, some companies offer flying privileges on Delta Airlines. Brenton Riley with Avis/Budget Care Rental says they have jobs where if you like driving, you can get paid for getting behind the wheel, “The vehicle services position you get to drive all types of vehicles and you can take different trips around the country to pick up vehicles, a lot of people enjoy that as well.”

Hinman adds that these are jobs that offer something you can only get, working at an airport,“ You’re gonna see families hugging good-bye, hello, it’s a little piece of the world that you can see in one day.”

There are full and part time jobs available. Some of the companies that are hiring are:

ABM Industries - https://www.abm.com/careers/

Budget/Avis Car Rental - https://flycid.com/ground-transportation/

CID - https://flycid.com/careers/

Envoy Air - https://www.envoyair.com/careers/

Signature Flight Support - https://signatureflight.com/careers

SSP America - Email jeff.ries@foodtravelexperts.com

TSA - jobs.tsa.gov/TSO

Unifi (United & Delta Airlines) - https://www.unifiservice.com/

Worldwide Flight Services (Allegiant & Frontier Airlines) - https://www.wfs.aero/careers/

