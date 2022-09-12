Voters in Independence School District to cast ballot on PPEL

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday people in the Independence School District will head to the polls to decide whether they should increase their PPEL, or physical plant and equipment levy.

If approved, people would spend an additional $20.61 in property taxes on a home assessed at $150,000. It would mean $36.52 per 100 acres of farm land.

In return, the district would get about $526,000.

Money from a PPEL can be used by a district to upkeep and repairs to the facility, new construction, technology and equipment.

The district says they would use that money for many things. That includes playground expansion and repairs, security, auditorium upgrades, large band equipment, as well as parking lot and sidewalk upgrades.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the district says funds would also go toward buying new buses yearly instead of used buses every two years, as well as addressing the aging roof at East Elementary.

The district says PPEL funds have helped fund various projects including HVAC upgrades and repairs, technology upgrades and resurfacing the gym floor.

