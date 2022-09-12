Stone City hosts 9/11 memorial at Freedom Rock

STONE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Stone City gathered for the annual memorial of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Jones County Freedom Rock Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Henderson lives in Iowa now, but he’s from Brooklyn in New York City. He remembers 21 years ago vividly.

“I did see the second plane crash live. So it was—yes, while it was happening on TV. So, it was a little traumatic, ‘cause, you know, you don’t think anything like this could ever happen,” Henderson said.

The trauma has lingered for more than just Henderson. Becky Haugsted said the attacks are “very intimate to us here in Jones County because we lost an Anamosa graduate in the Pentagon attack.”

Craig Amundsen worked at the Pentagon as an enlisted specialist. He was 28 when he was killed. Haugsted said she didn’t know him personally, but that he was in school with her children.

”You really have a feeling of loss,” Haugsted said. “He was a very bright young man. He had a very vivid future in front of him. So you really do feel, you know, what impact would he have had in his life?”

The memorial ceremony and the Freedom Rock are ways to honor Amundsen as well as everyone else who lost their lives September 11, 2001, and those who continue to serve others.

