Showers possible in Dubuque with a partly cloudy sky elsewhere

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to clouds outside the window and temperatures in the 50s across Eastern Iowa. There are also showers up by Dubuque to start the workweek.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, and we’ll enjoy some sunshine by this evening with temperatures in the 70s over most of the region. The exception is Dubuque and along the Mississippi River, where scattered showers through the afternoon with gradual clearing this evening. Highs in Dubuque and the Northeast Zone will be cooler than everywhere else today, in the 60s, due to the clouds and rainfall.

After today, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through most of the workweek with highs in the 70s and 80s.

