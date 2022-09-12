Show You Care
Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

