Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

School starts for North Linn Community School District

North Linn
North Linn
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday the North Linn Community School District is finally set to start its school year. The district had to delay it due to asbestos.

Crews working on the district’s HVAC system disturbed asbestos last month. The district then had to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and a local abatement company to clean it up.

K-12 starts Monday, as to preschool classes for those scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays. Preschool classes scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays will start tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
Police vehicles parked in the neighborhood where gunshots were heard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team