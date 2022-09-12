School starts for North Linn Community School District

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday the North Linn Community School District is finally set to start its school year. The district had to delay it due to asbestos.

Crews working on the district’s HVAC system disturbed asbestos last month. The district then had to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and a local abatement company to clean it up.

K-12 starts Monday, as to preschool classes for those scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays. Preschool classes scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays will start tomorrow.

