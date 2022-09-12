Show You Care
People to address gun violence in Waterloo

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - People will have a chance to address gun violence in Waterloo on Monday.

Ward Two City Council Member Jonathan Grieder will host what he calls a community conversation on gun violence. City leaders will also provide an update on current investments being made in the community.

This comes after several deadly shootings this year in the city. In May this year, police responded to seven shootings in eight days. In total, the shootings killed two people and hurt five others.

The meeting is Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jubilee Freedom Center, located at 1621 East Fourth Street.

