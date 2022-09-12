People to address gun violence in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - People will have a chance to address gun violence in Waterloo on Monday.

Ward Two City Council Member Jonathan Grieder will host what he calls a community conversation on gun violence. City leaders will also provide an update on current investments being made in the community.

This comes after several deadly shootings this year in the city. In May this year, police responded to seven shootings in eight days. In total, the shootings killed two people and hurt five others.

The meeting is Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jubilee Freedom Center, located at 1621 East Fourth Street.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.