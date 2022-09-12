Marion awards first round of funding through ‘Business Innovation & Support Grant’

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion City Council awarded 20 small businesses a combined $293,156 through the Business Innovation & SupportGrant last week.

The program is intended to help businesses that were impacted during the pandemic and demonstrated innovation and growth.

“We are pleased to use ARPA funds to support businesses who were significantly impacted by the pandemic,” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “It’s just one example of how we are leading our community to a successful recovery.”

First-round recipients include:

The Purple Wagon

DKW Arts LLC

Goldfinch Tap

Uptown Snug

LYF Endeavors LLC

Uptown Coffee Company

Revive Family Chiropractic

Expedited Worldwide Solutions LLC

Giving Tree Theater LLC

MIX Global Kitchen LLC

Pasta of the Prairie Inc.

Marion Music Academy

Epiphany – Your Creative Spark Inc.

Creekside Turf Management LLC

Synergy Metalworks

Brick Alley Pub & Sports Bar

Business & Talent Made Better LLC

Bistro 3 Nineteen

Sweet Cheesecake

Lundahl Hatt & Austad.

The awards range in size from $10,500 to $15,500 and require a 25 percent cash match by the business.

You can learn more about the program and find the link to apply at www.cityofmarion.org/businessinnovationgrant.

