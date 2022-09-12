Show You Care
Marion awards first round of funding through ‘Business Innovation & Support Grant’

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion City Council awarded 20 small businesses a combined $293,156 through the Business Innovation & SupportGrant last week.

The program is intended to help businesses that were impacted during the pandemic and demonstrated innovation and growth.

“We are pleased to use ARPA funds to support businesses who were significantly impacted by the pandemic,” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “It’s just one example of how we are leading our community to a successful recovery.”

First-round recipients include:

  • The Purple Wagon
  • DKW Arts LLC
  • Goldfinch Tap
  • Uptown Snug
  • LYF Endeavors LLC
  • Uptown Coffee Company
  • Revive Family Chiropractic
  • Expedited Worldwide Solutions LLC
  • Giving Tree Theater LLC
  • MIX Global Kitchen LLC
  • Pasta of the Prairie Inc.
  • Marion Music Academy
  • Epiphany – Your Creative Spark Inc.
  • Creekside Turf Management LLC
  • Synergy Metalworks
  • Brick Alley Pub & Sports Bar
  • Business & Talent Made Better LLC
  • Bistro 3 Nineteen
  • Sweet Cheesecake
  • Lundahl Hatt & Austad.

The awards range in size from $10,500 to $15,500 and require a 25 percent cash match by the business.

You can learn more about the program and find the link to apply at www.cityofmarion.org/businessinnovationgrant.

