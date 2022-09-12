Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. The father said he and Miller had been friends for over a decade.

Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years. They say he also admitted to producing child pornography, including at least five videos and 132 images involving the victim.

The 60 years Miller was sentenced to was the statutory maximum sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Beginning around April 12th, 2019, investigators say multiple cash loans were made between Koch...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Police vehicles parked in the neighborhood where gunshots were heard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
At Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor from Olin drove his ATV off the...
Man dead after Jones County ATV Crash
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

Latest News

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found last...
GRAPHIC: Suspect in 8-year-old girl's murder caught after 6 months
Quilts of Valor.
Dubuque veterans honored with ‘Quilts of Valor’
“Just one play at a time.” Iowa State’s 99-yard drive is the difference in Cy-Hawk victory
“Just one play at a time.” Iowa State’s 99-yard drive is the difference in Cy-Hawk victory
Freedom rock in Stone City.
Stone City hosts 9/11 memorial at Freedom Rock