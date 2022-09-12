Show You Care
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation

By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer.

Now, he’s suing the department.

In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.

Documents show Dehl tased Tejada twice after he walked away from the officer.

Tejada’s lawyers said he was not threatening or hostile to the officer during the encounter, and argues Dehl violated Tejada’s civil rights.

Criminal records show Tejada was ticketed for failure to yield to a emergency vehicle.

KCCI called Marshalltown police, but haven’t heard back.

