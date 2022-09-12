La Porte City golf course to remain open

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City golf course will remain open.

We reported recently how the owner planned to sell it and turn it into farmland. But he left the door open for someone to buy it.

Now community members gathered the money to make an offer.

According to the golf club’s Facebook page, the course was purchased and the new owners hope it will be enjoyed for many years to come.

