‘Kid Captain’ at Cy-Hawk game organizes toy drive for children in the hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A Waukee girl took center stage as the Kid Captain at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Audrey Schneller says she doesn’t really like attention, but she was very excited about being the Kid Captain at the Cy-Hawk game.

Audrey is a medical miracle, thanks to some doctors in Iowa.

Audrey’s parents knew there was an issue with her eyesight when she was just 3 months old, so they shot a video of her.

“Her eyes did this fluttering motion when she was laying backwards. Just kind of like a rolling and fluttering,” Audrey’s father Will Schneller said.

When the pediatrician watched the video, they immediately referred the Schnellers to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

What the doctor said at the first appointment was scary.

Will Schneller recalled what they were told in the appointment.

“She’s too young to really assess her vision. We know she can see light, but, otherwise, she might be blind. We really don’t know,” Will Schneller said.

A world-renowned genetic ophthalmologist was assigned to Audrey’s case and started researching.

Finally, when she was 3, the doctor determined that Audrey had been born with an extremely rare genetic mutation called KIF-11.

“At the time of diagnosis, she was 87th in the world,” Audrey’s mother Amanda Schneller said.

Audrey is the only known person in the world with her specific form of the mutation.

“It was astounding that it was that rare,” Will Schneller said.

Before her retina surgery, Audrey’s vision was 20/400. She was legally blind.

Now, Audrey can see 20/50 in her strongest eye and 20/70 in her weaker eye. The Schnellers are ecstatic with the results of her treatment — and they are especially grateful to live by the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“We’ve been very lucky to have one of the best ophthalmology schools and clinics in the country right in our backyard,” Amanda Schneller said.

Will Schneller agrees.

“I don’t think we would have had the same outcome if we had been anywhere else,” he said.

While she was being treated there, Audrey was scared of the hospital that hangs over Kinnick Stadium and is the focus of the famous wave.

But she’s not scared anymore.

“I like that place, actually,” Audrey said.

What changed her mind?

“That I can see far away,” Audrey said.

Audrey and her family have organized a toy drive for kids who are in the hospital. You can find an Amazon wishlist of gifts here. You can find more information about donating to UI Hospitals and Clinics and the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital here.

