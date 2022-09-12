Show You Care
“Just one play at a time.” Iowa State’s 99-yard drive is the difference in Cy-Hawk victory

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A third-into-fourth quarter drive gave Iowa State the lead, and was the back breaker in giving the Cyclones their first Cy-Hawk win since 2014.

It started at the Cyclones’ goal line. Iowa State ran 21 plays, none netting more than 11 yards.

“It was simple. Just get the first first down and everything else will come together. Boy did it come together,” said wide reciever Xavier Hutchinson, who caught the go-ahead touchdown to cap off the drive.

Hutchinson and quarterback Hunter Dekkers connected four times in the drive.

“(On the final play) they did cover zero like they normally do on a big down in the end zone,” Hutchinson said. “Hunter believed in me one more time and I’m just happy that I could make that play for him for this team.”

It wasn't always pretty, but the Iowa State defense stepped up with game-changers
