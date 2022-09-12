Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from following its gender support policy.

The school board passed the policy in April after heated school board meetings with parents and community members on both sides of the issue. At those meetings parents expressed anger at what they saw as being cut out of their child’s education and health decisions. Critics argued those views were transphobic and that the policy protects transgender students who might not otherwise feel safe expressing their identity and emotions.

Linn-Mar has said the policy simply formalized what school staff were already practicing to support transgender students in order to comply with state and federal laws.

That policy allows students to create a gender support plan that, among other things, requires staff and students to address a child by a new name or gender identity pronouns, change the child’s name on government documents, use the restroom and locker room matching the child’s gender identity, and participate in sports programs that match their gender identity.

Part of the policy notes that staff would not notify parents of this gender support plan or gender identity without the student’s consent.

The lawsuit claims the policy violates the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of students who hold beliefs about biological sex by forcing them to affirm the beliefs of administrators and fellow students. It also notes examples of students with special needs where parents worry the students could be confused and start a gender identity plan without parental knowledge or be punished for not following the policy.

It also claims the policy violates the 14th Amendment of parents in regards to their right to know what actions Linn-Mar is taking with their child.

On Monday, the judge ruled that the public interest weighs against granting a preliminary injunction. He argued the plaintiff faces “...substantial obstacles of succeeding...” As part of his order, the judge wrote:

“The plaintiff has not shown any child’s intention to produce a certain course of conduct that is certain to result in discipline under the Policy. Plaintiff also has not, with sufficient specificity, alleged what the children wish to express that is allegedly chilled by the Policy.”

