Dubuque veterans honored with ‘Quilts of Valor’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Private First Class Ed Lakatosh served in the Army Air Force and was deployed in the Philippines as a rear gunner in World War II.

”I did make it back, some people didn’t,” Lakatosh said. “A lot of people didn’t, and it hurts inside.”

On September 9, Lakatosh got a unique honor for his service. It was one that he’s been looking forward to.

“I was waiting for this day, after I got this and it’s unbelievable,” Lakatosh said.

The national Quilts of Valor organization, which gives uniquely-sewn quilts to U.S. military veterans, awarded its 300,000th quilt back in April. Now, each local group is giving out an honorary 300,000th quilt. In Dubuque, the Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group chose Lakatosh.

The local chapter is hoping to reach an important number of their own by the end of the year: 1,000 quilts. They are only 22 short, having given 978 quilts to local veterans.

“It’s important to recognize them just because mostly because they have gone through so much, whether they served in the states whether they served overseas we don’t know what they went through,” Cyndy Billmeyer, the leader of the group’s chapter in Dubuque, said.

Lakatosh also got to go on the Honor Flight that left from Dubuque earlier this year, allowing him the opportunity to travel to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“That was great. That’s the greatest thing you want. It’s also tear-dropping because if the family is there, and I’d known a few people and couldn’t find them,” Lakatosh said.

Lakatosh said that being recognized for his service is an honor.

“It makes you feel good real good It makes you feel wanted in your country again,” Lakatosh said.

Seven other Dubuque area veterans were honored at the ceremony. Five were honored for their service in the Vietnam War: Ronald Albrecht U.S. Navy, Gary C. Berg U.S. Army, James J. Brimeyer U.S. Navy, Robert Esser U.S. Army, and William Lawler U.S. Army National Guard. Two veterans honored for career service were Dale Koster and Timothy G. Abresch, who both served in the U.S. Army.

The Breezy Ridge Quilt of Valor group will hold another ceremony on October 16 at the Tri-State Community Church in Dubuque. The organization also invites any interested volunteers that would like to help make quilts or help with award ceremonies to contact Cyndy Billmeyer at (563) 590-2923 or via email. In addition, Billmeyer can provide more information to anyone who would like to nominate a military member or veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.